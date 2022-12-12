BCCI initiates media rights tender process for Women's IPL 2023-27

The BCCI will soon be hosting the first edition of the tournament.
The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League has invited bids from reputed entities to acquire media rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of Rs. 5,00,000, excluding taxes.
The ITT will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022. This IIT is mandatory for the bidding process. Only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. BCCI will also float the tender for franchise auction soon.