BCCI invites bids for Women’s Premier League partnership, prohibits alcohol and tobacco brands

Furthermore, real money gaming, fantasy sports gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, and parties that may offend public morals are not allowed.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a Quotation inviting brands for partnership rights of Women’s Premier League.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’ (RFQ) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus taxes.
The RFQ will be available for purchase till January 19, 2024, as mentioned in the notice by Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI.
"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv", the notice adds. Only those meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the RFQ and complying with its terms and conditions will qualify for bidding. Purchasing the RFQ alone does not grant bidding rights to any individual.
In the notice, Annexure A outlines the process for acquiring the RFQ document, while Annexure B specifies the brand categories which are ineligible to bid. The prohibited brand categories include:
Alcohol
Betting
Cryptocurrency
Real money gaming and fantasy sports gaming
Tobacco
Financial services and banking
Passenger vehicles
Tyres, tubes and flaps
Beverages
One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography
BCCI also reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.