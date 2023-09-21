BCCI partners with SBI Life for domestic and international seasons 2023-26

Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, corporate communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “In the context of sports in India, cricket as sport has unfailingly united our nation over the years and BCCI’s undeniable role in nurturing the sport across the length and breadth of the country is well respected. As a brand driven to make a meaningful connect with the consumer, SBI Life’s association as the official partner of BCCI with its undisputed reach and impeccable credibility is a marketer’s delight. We look forward to leveraging SBI Life’s association with BCCI to establish a deeper connect with the consumer and impress upon the need for insurance as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams. We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047.”