BCCI plans to sell digital, TV series separately for bilateral matches: Report

With this move, the board is looking to gain maximum value.
BCCI is planning to divide TV broadcasting and digital rights for all bilateral series of India, according to a media report by ET.
This move will allow the board to to extract the maximum value from both TV and digital rights.
In this year’s IPL edition, BCCI raked in Rs 48,390 crore with the splitting of digital and TV rights for IPL's 2023-27 cycle.
According to the report, BCCI expects to complete the media rights auction process by July this year, just ahead of three-match ODI series against Australia.