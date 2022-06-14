BCCI to rake in Rs 48,390 crore through IPL’s Media Rights

The digital rights for the IPL (Rs 57.9 crore) have exceeded the bid for television rights (Rs 57.4 crore).
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to rake in a total of Rs 48,390 crore for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for 2023-2027 at the end of the Day 3 of the auction. The cost per match now stands at Rs 118 crore.
Disney Star is said to have won the linear TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.40 crore per match for 410 matches).
Viacom18 has reportedly won the digital rights for Rs 20,500 crore (Rs 50 crore per match for 410 matches). It is also reported to have won the non-exclusive digital media rights for Rs 3,257.5 crore (Rs 33.24 crore per match for 98 matches). The base price for the category was Rs 1,568 crore.
With this the digital rights for the IPL have become more expensive than the television rights. The per match value of the entire digital (Package B & C combined) is now Rs 57.9 crore compared to TV's Rs 57.4 crore.
Total valuation of Package A, Package B and Package C amounts to Rs 47,332.52 crore.
In the last bidding cycle (2017-22) Star’s digital bid was Rs 3,900 crore for 5 years.
In the Rest of the World category, the bid for Territory A is said to have concluded at Rs 0.3 crore, Territory B for Rs 0.5 crore, Territory C for Rs 0.65 crore, Territory D for Rs 0.5 cr and Territory E for Rs 0.63 crore per match amounting to a total of Rs 1,057.80 crore.
IPL is now the second most valuable sports league only next to the National Football League (NFL) whose cost per match is $17.36 million.
BCCI had set the reserve price for the media rights at Rs 32,890 crore (Rs 89 crore per match for a total of 370 matches). The IPL media rights have been split into four categories - TV rights for the Indian subcontinent (category A), digital rights for the Indian subcontinent (category B), special matches (category C), and Rest of the World (RoW) rights (category D).