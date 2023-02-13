BCCI releases request for quotation for partnership rights for Women's Premier League

The board is inviting bids from various entities for acquiring official partnership rights for Women’s Premier League.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the release of request for quotation (RFQ) for partnership rights for Women’s Premier League.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the RFQ which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000, plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.
The RFQ will be available for purchase till February 17, 2023. The interested parties can email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to .
The inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host all the matches with the tournament opener expected to be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise.
"The Women's Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.