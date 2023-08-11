BCCI reports a revenue of Rs 27,411 Crore from media rights, sponsorships and revenue shares b/w 2018 and 2022

These figures were disclosed by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, while addressing a query about the financial aspects of the sporting body.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly generated a substantial revenue of Rs 27,411 crore over a five-year period from 2018 to 2022. The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, disclosed these figures while addressing a query about the financial aspects of the sporting body, including its income, expenditure, and tax details.
The substantial revenue was accumulated through various sources, including media rights, sponsorships, and revenue shares from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The announcement was made in response to a question posed by Anil Desai, a Member of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), who inquired about the BCCI's position as the second-richest sports organization globally.
In addition to addressing the question regarding the BCCI's financial ranking, Chaudhary revealed that the government does not maintain comprehensive data regarding the financial standings of sports organizations on an international scale. However, he provided specific details about the BCCI's revenue to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India's Parliament.
The significant revenue earned by BCCI underscores the immense popularity of cricket in India and the lucrative nature of its media rights, sponsorships, and international revenue-sharing agreements. As one of the most followed sports in the country, cricket has established a powerful economic ecosystem, benefiting both the sport's stakeholders and the broader economy.