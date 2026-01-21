BCCI signs Rs.270 crore Gemini sponsorship deal ahead of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed a Rs.270 crore sponsorship agreement with Google’s AI platform Gemini ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), signalling increasing interest from artificial intelligence companies in Indian cricket.
According to a BCCI official quoted by PTI, the three-year deal underlines the IPL’s continued global appeal. Gemini’s association adds to the growing presence of AI platforms in cricket sponsorships, with rival ChatGPT currently among the sponsors of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
Last year, the BCCI had to secure a new jersey sponsor for the IPL following the Indian government’s ban on real-money gaming platforms, including Dream11. Apollo Tyres subsequently came on board as the jersey sponsor in a deal valued at ₹579 crore. The Tata Group continues to hold the IPL’s title sponsorship rights.
Commenting earlier on the entry of AI brands into cricket sponsorships, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had highlighted the role such partnerships play in enhancing fan engagement and supporting the growth of the sport, particularly women’s cricket.
The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to be held from March 26 to May 31.