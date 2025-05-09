BCCI suspends TATA IPL 2025 for a week with immediate effect

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the suspension of the TATA IPL 2025 for one week with immediate effect. The decision was communicated through an official statement released on the IPL’s social media handle.

The suspension comes as part of a broader move to address concerns that have emerged around the tournament. BCCI has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and will make further decisions based on developments.

Uncertainty surrounded the ongoing edition after Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was interrupted midway due to air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot.

JioStar, which broadcasts the IPL on the Star Sports network and streams it on JioHotstar, said, "We, at JioStar, wholeheartedly support the BCCI’s decision to suspend TATA IPL 2025 and stand firmly committed to prioritise national interest over all other considerations. At this time, we must stand united with our country, support the government and our armed forces, and extend solidarity & support to the civilians affected. We will work with the BCCI to bring back the tournament at an appropriate time. JioStar will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the transition is managed in a seamless manner and everyone involved in the tournament broadcast returns home safely."

BCCI is expected to provide further updates on the situation in the coming days.