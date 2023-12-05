BCCI takes legal action against Byju’s for ₹158 crore payment default

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken legal action against Byju’s, its former sponsor, seeking corporate insolvency proceedings over an alleged default of Rs158 crore as per the media reports. The deal, initiated in September 2019, involved Byju’s taking over the Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsorship from Oppo. The contract required Byju’s to pay Rs4.61 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.51 crore per match in an ICC event.