BCCI to wait for Zee-Sony merger to finalise before selling media rights

Media reports state that the cricket board is following the Zee-Sony merger closely before deciding over the media rights for Indian cricket team's bilateral series' broadcast rights.
With Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s media rights deal with Disney-Star ending, the board is currently actively looking for a new deal. The board will soon be floating the tender for media rights for tournaments involving Indian cricket team. The board was scheduled to float the tender after the culmination of the Indian Premier League.
The board is closely following the Zee-Sony merger deal. A report by The Economic Times says that the board will be issuing the tender for Indian cricket team's upcoming bilateral series. Media reports have also ascertained that the board is likely to sell media rights for TV and digital broadcast separately.
The report also points out that board is not keen on selling rights for four years (2023-2027) for now and may look at selling rights for a different tenure. It also says that the BCCI would issue tender before Asia Cup series in September.