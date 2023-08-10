Beyond advertising: Diving into diverse avenues for monetising news websites

From the early days of digital journalism, the question of monetisation has taken centre stage. In the initial years, free access to content meant news websites had to rely on advertising revenue. For a long time banner advertisements remained the main source of revenue. However, the saturation of content, combined with a rapid decline in ad rates, has compelled publishers to look beyond the traditional revenue models. From sponsorships to events, from subscriptions to affiliate marketing, news outlets have explored a plethora of options.