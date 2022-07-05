BFSI sector sees 7% volume growth in TV AdEx: TAM report

The report covers advertising expenditure by the BFSI sector for the duration of January to March 2022.
TAM has released an AdEx report that covers advertising by the BFSI sector. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the top advertiser between the period of January and March 2022. Also, the overall advertising rates grew by 11% during the period, as opposed to January to March 2021.
Radio and digital were the mediums that saw the highest rate of growth. Advertising for BFSI was preferred in evening and morning time-band on radio. Maharashtra and Gujarat emerged as the states with the highest ad volumes - clocking in at a share of 18% and 15% respectively.
The most preferred program genre for advertisers turned out to be news bulletins for television. The top two program genres, i.e., news bulletin and feature films together added more than 55% of the sector’s ad volumes. The preferred ad length for the BFSI sector for TV, leaned toward the 20-40-second duration
When comparing January to March 2022 to January to March 2021, there was a noticeable rise of 11% in ad space of the print medium.
You can read the full report below: