Bharat 24 reveals its logo, to begin broadcast from 15th August

The tagline ‘Vision of New India’ emphasizes the ethos of the channel.
CEO and editor-in-chief, Jagdeesh Chandra revealed the logo of Bharat 24 at a glittering party in Noida last evening. He also announced that the official launch of the channel will coincide with the auspicious 75th Independence Day and telecast will begin from 15th August on the channel. The logo has been designed with the hues of Maroon and White, symbolizing Boldness and Clarity respectively, in the news content that the channel will offer. The tagline ‘Vision of New India’ emphasizes the ethos of the channel.
The logo takes its inspiration from the core values of Bharat 24, where it stands when seeking and delivering news. The channel will put emphasis of news stories from across Indian states covering the length and breadth of the country through its bureaus in every state capital. With the help of its augmented-reality-enabled studios, which is first in the genre, the channel will deliver clean, clutter free enhanced audio-visual content on-air.
Jagdeesh Chandra, in his address to the Bharat 24 team at the logo reveal party, said, “With the largest team of more than 4000 reporters on-field, we will ensure our viewers get the widest range of real news from all the corners of Bharat. As the logo of Bharat 24 is revealed, we feel assured that our brand will resonate well with the viewers”.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar, managing editor, Bharat 24, said, “Bharat 24 will stand for direct and bold journalism. With the new-age technology, the channel has well adapted to the quickly changing market dynamics and will ensure our news serves the evolving needs of the discerning Hindi viewers”
Chief Business Officer and strategic advisor to the boards of Bharat 24, Manoj Jagyasi said, “We intend to improve the viewer engagement and experience of TV news consumption. Our logo is the reflection of our intent to offer unmatched content. I feel delighted that after months of planning and hard work, the channel’s identity is finally revealed to everyone. Bharat 24 will be available across all DTH and MSO’s as well as Digital Platforms as we aim to become the news leader soon”.