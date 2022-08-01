Bharat 24 reveals its logo, to begin broadcast from 15th August

CEO and editor-in-chief, Jagdeesh Chandra revealed the logo of Bharat 24 at a glittering party in Noida last evening. He also announced that the official launch of the channel will coincide with the auspicious 75th Independence Day and telecast will begin from 15th August on the channel. The logo has been designed with the hues of Maroon and White, symbolizing Boldness and Clarity respectively, in the news content that the channel will offer. The tagline ‘Vision of New India’ emphasizes the ethos of the channel.