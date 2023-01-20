Bharat Express news channel unveils its signature tune

The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel.
Bharat Express news channel set to be launched on the 1st of February 2023 with the joining of media veteran Saurabh Sinha or roping in of renowned primetime anchor Aditi Tyagi and business news wizard Hemant Ghai. The media channel has announced to launch its signature tune.
The captivating tune combines elements of traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds to create a unique melody that soothes the ears and ignites the mind. The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel.
Bharat Express plans to come with a bang with a focus on comprehensive news coverage of everything under the sun, from remote villages to the crisis of Venezuela, stock market to onion prices, and gadgets to galaxies.
The chairman, managing director, and editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai, said, " Signature tune is the hallmark of any news channel and we have selected this one after rounds of consideration by the music team. We are confident that the tune will become synonymous with the Bharat Express brand and its objectives and will help us stand out in the crowded news landscape; and most importantly, people will connect to it."
"We are thrilled to unveil our signature tune and introduce it to our audiences," said Bharat Express CEO, Varun Kohli. "It represents our commitment to providing high-quality news coverage and our desire to connect with viewers in a meaningful way."