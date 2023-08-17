Bharat Gupta outlines Jagran New Media’s ambitious Rs 1,000 crore growth plan for 2028

Digital is not extension of print: There was a prevailing belief that the content generated for print could seamlessly transition to digital platforms. Gupta says that print has always been a day old. That is why the digital audience needs to look at something new every day. He also says that the company aim at growing on the back of India’s ever growing digital penetration.

“The whole model is designed towards penetration growth. The Internet penetration in India is only 50%, with 750 million users. Another 750 million users are yet to come online. India is the fifth largest economy and by 2027, we will be the third largest economy. There is enough headroom to grow the audience, marketing and advertising.”