“BIG FM expects to rake in 20-25% revenue from beyond radio”: CEO Abraham Thomas

“At FM radio stations, most of the content IPs belong to the music label. So we're just focusing on non-music content for our IPs. We also realised that because of the consumption habits, we need to be everywhere, so that listeners can consume content whenever they like. This leads to the need for meaningful partnerships. It doesn't make sense to get into every space. So we have a partnership with more than 35 podcast platforms making it possible to publish our podcast content across platforms,” he says.