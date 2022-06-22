BIG FM, Hungama Artist Aloud launch The Blue Mic

Sharing her thoughts, Soumini Sridhara Paul, senior vice president, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “Hungama ArtistAloud has been dedicated towards creating a space where independent artists and their creations can thrive. The resounding success of the property’s first edition is a solid affirmation of the popularity of independent music and a clear indication that independent music and artists can thrive as much as commercial music. Furthermore, it set the tone for us to introduce a second edition and bring a new set of artists into the limelight. Together with BIG FM, we look forward to giving the most promising English independent artists and bands a platform that helps them create a wider fan base and recognition. We are certain that our listeners will appreciate this unique and vast pool of artists and the music that continues to win our hearts.”