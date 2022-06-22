BIG FM, Hungama Artist Aloud launch The Blue Mic

BIG FM, the leading radio network in India, and Hungama Artist Aloud, the one-stop destination for commercial Independent content across languages, genres and talent, are setting the stage for hardcore English music lovers and independent artists with ‘The Blue Mic- English Edition’. After the roaring success of the first edition called ‘The Blue Mic’ which gives a platform to Hindi artists, the second edition will play an instrumental role in giving budding English artists, bands and their fan base a platform to celebrate independent music. The show will air Monday-Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm in selected markets and feature Easy Wanderlings, Aditi Ramesh, Druv Kent, Takar Nabam, and other popular acts. Each week, the complete video episode will be released on Big FM and Hungama Artist Aloud’s YouTube Channels.
Wooing young music lovers with a grand mix of sounds, genre and style, The Blue Mic- English Edition will present an ‘Artist of the Week’. Each week, it will feature one exceptionally talented artist or band and delve into their journey, music, inspirations, passions, future plans, interactions, on-air jam sessions and requests from listeners.
Easy Wanderlings will headline the show with their hugely loved soul, pop and folk performances. The band’s popular single ‘Enemy’ was featured on the Amazon Original film ‘Gehraiyaan’, and their latest single ‘Makin My Move’ was listed in the ‘100 Best Songs of 2021’ by Apple Music India. Acts following Easy Wanderlings will include rising names such as Aditi Ramesh, Druv Kent, Takar Nabam, Blue Temptation and others.
Commenting on their latest offering, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “The last couple of years witnessed the inclination of Indian audiences towards powerful music in the indie segment. The youth are turning to such artists and a parallely strong fan base is mushrooming besides mainstream commercial music. BIG FM and Hungama ArtistAloud are united to serve that trend with a platform wherein emerging artists prove their mettle and music lovers get their next sensation. The overwhelming response of the first edition has catapulted into presenting the second edition exclusively for English music and its thriving fandom in India.”
Sharing her thoughts, Soumini Sridhara Paul, senior vice president, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “Hungama ArtistAloud has been dedicated towards creating a space where independent artists and their creations can thrive. The resounding success of the property’s first edition is a solid affirmation of the popularity of independent music and a clear indication that independent music and artists can thrive as much as commercial music. Furthermore, it set the tone for us to introduce a second edition and bring a new set of artists into the limelight. Together with BIG FM, we look forward to giving the most promising English independent artists and bands a platform that helps them create a wider fan base and recognition. We are certain that our listeners will appreciate this unique and vast pool of artists and the music that continues to win our hearts.”
The Blue Mic – English Edition: An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama ArtistAloud, strives to excite India’s musical landscape with a platform where versatile artists find a happening, interactive audience. Testing versatility and originality before the crowd, the show will witness the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base.
(We got this information in a press release).