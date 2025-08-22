Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19 onboards 9 sponsors

JioStar has announced the return of Bigg Boss Hindi for its 19th season. The reality show will premiere on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar and COLORS.
This season, the property has secured nine sponsors across categories such as FMCG, auto, lifestyle and consumer durables. The sponsor lineup includes Vaseline, Appy Fizz, Danube Properties, Flipkart, Citroën, Silver Coin Atta, Manforce, Lakme Peach Milk and Haier.
“India’s most influential reality format, Bigg Boss, remains the top choice for brands seeking unparalleled reach. The show uniquely blends high entertainment value with seamless brand integrations that truly resonate with viewers. No other entertainment property commands this level of impact. With Bigg Boss’ proven track record, this season is poised to deliver unmatched value for both audiences and advertisers across Digital streaming and TV,” said Mahesh Shetty, head of revenue, entertainment, JioStar.
"Vaseline is thrilled to announce its continued association with India’s most-watched reality show, Bigg Boss. Building on the success of last year’s partnership, Vaseline is back—this time as a Co-Presenting Sponsor for the upcoming season. This elevated collaboration marks a significant milestone in Vaseline’s journey to connect with millions of households across the country. This gives Vaseline a platform to showcase its upgraded & innovative product portfolio and, also continue to lead the conversation around our mission of giving Indian women beautiful skin so they can confidently show up for everything what life throws at them. We are super excited about this season as the official Skin Care partners for Season 19 again and look forward to an amazing season filled with entertaining moments and engaging experiences for the viewers," said Pratik Ved - VP of the Skin Care Business, HUL.
"Bigg Boss has consistently proven to be one of the most impactful and high-engagement platforms for Appy Fizz, enabling us to connect with millions of viewers across India in a powerful and culturally relevant way. Returning this season, we are set to further amplify the brand’s reach and resonance. The show’s ability to capture nationwide attention, generate conversations and remain at the heart of popular culture aligns perfectly with Appy Fizz’s positioning as an iconic beverage," said Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro.
“Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Hindi reality shows, watched by millions of Indians not just in India but across the globe. With last season’s record-breaking viewership, we’re confident this new season will draw an even larger worldwide audience, giving us exceptional opportunities to connect with an evolving and diverse target market,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.
“Flipkart is committed to making the latest fashion accessible to all Indians by offering the most diverse range of styles. Given its broad appeal across India, Big Boss was a natural fit to position Flipkart as the fashion destination for all Indians,” said Pratik Shetty, vice president - growth & marketing, FlipKart.
“Citroen goes BIG in India: Citroën 2.0 – Shift into the New initiative underscores Citroen’s renewed commitment to making mobility more personal, accessible, and relevant for Indian consumers. Bigg Boss, with its unmatched reach and raw, real energy, offers the perfect platform for Citroën to connect with a diverse and dynamic audience across the country. This partnership is not just about visibility — it’s about engaging with India in its own rhythm, and embedding Citroën into the everyday lives of people. The campaign reflects Citroën’s evolving strategy in India, which includes a refreshed product lineup tailored for Indian roads and lifestyles, a rapidly expanding sales and service network across Tier I to Tier IV cities. With this collaboration, we aim to strengthen Citroen’s emotional connect with Indian consumers and reinforce its position as a brand that understands and celebrates the pulse of modern India,” said Shailesh Hazela, MD Stellantis India.
With its new season, Bigg Boss continues to be one of the most visible platforms for advertisers, combining scale with consistent audience engagement across TV and digital.