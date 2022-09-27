Bigg Boss Marathi hits a Four!

Upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 Host and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, commented, "Bigg Boss Marathi is very Close to my heart. This year's season is going to be special for everyone because there will be no glass wall between the contestants and me, as well as the guests. The new season waits for some spectacular surprises. I'm going to take a “different kind of school". Now, the audience will soon know exactly what will be in it. Bigg Boss is a show with unpredictable twists and turns where the emotions, patience of the members are tested. This time with the theme "All Is Well", a lot changes. Just like the audiences, even I am also waiting to see the drama unfold. Let's see how the house members make this happen. The whole of Maharashtra is waiting with bated breath for the unexpected twists that this season will bring with it”.