Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 onboards 19 sponsors

The show presents a prime festive advertising space for brands..
Big Boss Telugu, the popular reality show in the twin states of AP & Telangana, has kicked off its seventh edition with much enthusiasm. It has onboarded a whopping 19 sponsors spanning various categories such as FMCG, Construction/Real Estate, Jewellery, Durables, and Automotive, among others. Brands onboard include Dabur, Maruti, Jos Alukkas, Radha TMT, Indulekha, Freedom Edible Oil, Coke, Whisper, Centuary Fiber, Cera, Britannia, Kajaria Cements, Haier, Butterfly, Docilekart, Shastry Balm, Orill & Mondelez.
“Bigg Boss Telugu over the last 6 years on Star Maa has consistently been the most-watched Reality TV show in Telugu. The magic of Bigg Boss Telugu lies in its ability to bring families together and create unforgettable moments,” said Amrutha Nair, Head - Ad Sales and Strategy, Entertainment Network Channels, Disney Star. “We are thrilled by the response from brands for the seventh season of the show, it is a sign of a great festive season. Bigg Boss Telugu offers an exceptional platform for brands to leave a lasting impact, thanks to its extensive reach, and dedicated audience. It provides brands with an uncluttered media platform and numerous opportunities for sustained visibility, which can be rare during the bustling festive season. We look forward to presenting another engaging and entertaining season of the show to our Telugu viewers,” she added.
Since the launch of the seventh edition of Star Maa’s Bigg Boss Telugu on 3rd September 2023, it has been evident that the show has secured a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. The show’s ability to maintain relevance among diverse age groups and its unwavering commitment to enhancing entertainment for its loyal viewer base have been key factors contributing to its enduring success season after season.
The show’s campaign has been very popular this year as well. With the central theme of everything being “upside down” or उल्टापुल्टा, the hashtag #BiggBossTelugu7 has reached 1.5 billion people, with over 8 million engagements.
In the previous season, 84 million individuals were reached, with over 40 billion viewing minutes generated. These remarkable numbers underscore the show's enormous popularity and influence. In this season, Bigg Boss Telugu has shifted to the coveted prime-time slot of 9:30 PM, enhancing its accessibility to a broader audience. This time adjustment is also a strategic step aimed at guaranteeing that the captivating drama and entertainment of the show reaches an even larger number of households.