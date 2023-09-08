Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 onboards 19 sponsors

“Bigg Boss Telugu over the last 6 years on Star Maa has consistently been the most-watched Reality TV show in Telugu. The magic of Bigg Boss Telugu lies in its ability to bring families together and create unforgettable moments,” said Amrutha Nair, Head - Ad Sales and Strategy, Entertainment Network Channels, Disney Star. “We are thrilled by the response from brands for the seventh season of the show, it is a sign of a great festive season. Bigg Boss Telugu offers an exceptional platform for brands to leave a lasting impact, thanks to its extensive reach, and dedicated audience. It provides brands with an uncluttered media platform and numerous opportunities for sustained visibility, which can be rare during the bustling festive season. We look forward to presenting another engaging and entertaining season of the show to our Telugu viewers,” she added.