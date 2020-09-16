Bigg Boss to spice up entertainment, puts TV viewers in charge

The year 2020 has been the most trying and difficult year for humanity in the recent past. From everyone getting exiled within their homes to embracing uncertainty, we are living in the new normal. As we all look forward to the first rays of a restart, the new season of COLORS’ reality show, MPL presents Bigg Boss powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste and TRESemmé will change the course of events and bring back normalcy into our lives. Featuring a great mix of contestants and bringing back the magic of the inimitable host, Salman Khan, the new season of Bigg Boss will be packed with drama, thrill, and excitement. Through the new brand campaign, Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawaab, COLORS is set to give viewers a peek into the regular life through various innovative engagements. Bigg Boss will premiere on 3rd October 2020 at 9 pm and air Monday- Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday 9 pm on COLORS and before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

Conceptualized by advertising agency Leo Burnett, the campaign highlights how this year robbed us of our freedom, limited our entertainment avenues, and forced us to live in a confined environment without actually being able to enjoy the normal aspects of life. But the new season of Bigg Boss will serve as an antidote to the viewers’ humdrum and fuel their lives with unlimited entertainment, drama, and emotions. The promos of the show have also been interestingly shot and they showcase Salman Khan mopping the floor resonating with everyone’s sentiment of being bound by the household chores. In the next one, he is seen sitting in a theatre relishing popcorn while watching a movie signifying that 2020 might have put a brake on our entertainment outings but Bigg Boss will give it a befitting response by bringing ‘Manoranjan’ back into our lives. In the recent promo, he is seen depicting that Bigg Boss will break the chain of monotony and boredom and set the ball of entertainment rolling once again.

Elaborating on the campaign, Sapangeet Rajwant, Head - Marketing, and Digital – Hindi Mass Entertainment & Head of Brand Solutions - Viacom 18 said, “Bigg Boss is one show that over the years has brought the viewers together and been the most sought after entertainment reality show. With an unprecedented disruption and uncertainty looming of when things will improve, we wanted to evoke a sense of normalcy through the campaign and give a befitting response to all the challenges that 2020 has put us through. Taking into consideration the shift in the marketing paradigm, we have also pivoted our promotional strategy to generate maximum talkability and engagement. By creating different zones in the Bigg Boss House, like a movie hall, mall, spa, and dining area , we have magnified the theme of the show, ‘Ab paltega bhi scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab.’ It also allows us to further our brand engagement and strike a better consumer connect.”

Dheeraj Sinha – managing director, India, Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett, “2020 has been a difficult year thus far. The word ‘unprecedented’ has made its way all the way up the charts. In these times, what people need in their lives are predictable anchors - familiar things and a part of our lives. Bigg Boss is one such pop-culture event in India. It has been a show that’s given us much entertainment and conversation material over the years. The unveiling of this season of Bigg Boss is not just an unveiling of yet another show, it is a statement that we are standing up to the adversity and ready for a change of scene. Moreover, in terms of the sheer package, this year’s show is designed to be even more entertaining, a befitting reply to all the drama that this year has subjected us to. Just that in the case of Bigg Boss, this is the drama that we are eagerly looking forward to. The launch campaign for Bigg Boss this year, captures this sentiment of a comeback.

Sachin Kamble – National Creative Director, Leo Burnett, “This year, the challenge of creating a campaign for Bigg Boss, felt even bigger. But we knew if we ended up doing something that helped people feel positive about themselves and life, we would have done the correct thing for Bigg Boss as well. As a result, we knew we had to upturn the scene altogether.”