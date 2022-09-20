Bira 91 partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch House of the Dragon inspired merchandise

To celebrate the Bira 91 x House of the Dragon collaboration, Bira 91 conceptualized a unique activation placing life-size dragon eggs at multiple partner restaurants and bars across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This was accompanied with a social media campaign wherein Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon fans stood a chance to win the limited-release merchandise.

House of the Dragon streams on Disney+ Hotstar in India with new episodes available every Monday.