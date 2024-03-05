BJP's Rs 30 crore Google ad blitz targets north Indian states ahead of elections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The focus of these advertisements has been on promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various initiatives of the Union government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been active in its online advertising efforts, particularly on Google platforms, as the political landscape in India gears up for the upcoming general elections in 2024. According to data from the Google Ads Transparency Centre, the BJP has invested Rs 29.7 crore over the past 30 days, primarily targeting users in north Indian states as reported by The News Minute.
This marks a significant increase compared to previous election cycles, with the BJP more than doubling its spending from February to May 2019. The focus of these advertisements has been on promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various initiatives of the Union government, conveyed through videos available in multiple Indian languages.
However, it's worth noting the minimal spending on Google ads by the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), during the same period.
The BJP's financial commitment to online political advertising highlights the growing importance of digital platforms in shaping public discourse. Since 2019, the party has allocated a substantial budget towards disseminating its messages through thousands of ads, including on Facebook.
Geographically, the majority of the BJP's Google ads have targeted voters in north Indian states where the party holds power or has strong alliances. Notable exceptions include Delhi and Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is prominent.