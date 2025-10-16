Bloomberg Media partners with JioTV to expand reach in India

Bloomberg Media has partnered with JioTV, to make its premium global business news and video programming accessible to millions of viewers across the country via JioTV and JioTV+.

Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals content are now available on both JioTV streaming services, offering more than 500 million Jio users access to Bloomberg’s global business and financial news, along with its award-winning documentaries. JioTV hosts over 1,000 channels from more than 200 broadcasters in 16 languages, while JioTV+ is available on connected TVs through JioFiber and AirFiber.

Indian viewers can now stream Bloomberg’s full television lineup, including The Asia Trade, Bloomberg Tech, The Future with Hannah Fry, and Insight with Haslinda Amin. The move brings in-depth coverage and expert analysis on markets, economies, and innovation to India’s growing base of digital audiences.

“India is one of the fastest-growing market for Bloomberg Media, and we’re thrilled to work with JioTV to bring our trusted global business news and video content to a broader audience at scale,” said Roman Mackiewicz, Chief Information Officer, Bloomberg Media.

“This partnership harnesses Jio TV’s expansive reach to distribute Bloomberg’s trusted journalism to millions of new viewers, advancing our ability to provide investors with insights they need to succeed in today’s global economy.”

The deal marks Bloomberg’s latest step to strengthen its presence in India. Earlier this year, the company unveiled an upgraded television studio in Mumbai, expanding its local footprint to deliver timely and credible business coverage to Indian audiences.