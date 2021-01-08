BloombergQuint restores salaries to pre-COVID levels for all employees

It’s effective April 1, 2020, and it will also kick start its annual performance appraisal cycle for the year 2020-21.
BloombergQuint (BQ), a leading business and financial website has announced the restoration of salaries to pre-COVID levels of March 2020 for all its employees.
In an email, BQ said the restoration will be effective April 1, 2021, and revealed it will kick start its annual performance appraisal cycle for the year 2020-21 from February this year; all those who joined before BQ before September 30, 2020, are eligible for the appraisal.
Founded in 2016, BQ is a joint venture of Quintillion Media, co-founded by media entrepreneur couple Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur and Bloomberg News.