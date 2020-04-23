BloombergQuint's broadcast license pending; "terminates" TV division

BloombergQuint(BQ) a joint venture between Raghav Bahl's Quintillion Media and Bloomberg Media Group has announced that it will terminate its TV division. BloombergQuint's content is based on the Indian economy, international finance, corporate law & governance and business news. The TV division employed a workforce of more than 100 employees and most of them might lose their jobs. Raghav Bahl's Quintillion Media owns 74 per cent stake in the joint-venture which issued a statement announcing the termination yesterday.