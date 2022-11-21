Bob Iger to make a comeback as Disney CEO; replaces Bob Chapek

His reappointment is effective immediately.
Bob Iger is back with a bang. According to media reports, he has agreed to work with Disney as CEO for two more years, despite having retired at the end of last year. Iger takes te reins from Bob Chapek - who took over as Disney's CEO in 2020.
Part of the reason behind Iger's return is because of the criticism surrounding Chapek's management style. Chapek had expressed intent to cut costs at the company - since the company has incurred multiple losses thanks to its streaming platform, Disney+. Chapek's plans also involved a hiring freeze, cost cuts and layoffs across the company.
“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board, in a press release. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”
(This is a developing story.)