BookMyShow appointed as exclusive ticketing partner for the next season of Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket is scheduled to be played from 16th September to 5th October 2022.
Legends League Cricket has announced that India’s leading entertainment destination, BookMyShow has been appointed as the exclusive ticketing partner for its upcoming season.
The next season will be played between September 16th - October 5th, 2022 and tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Fans can also get their tickets for the special matches, which will be played on September 16th, 2022 between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, on BookMyShow. Tickets for all matches will be available on the platform started September 5th, 2022 onwards.
Raman Raheja, co-founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, said, “With the scale of its loyal and compelling consumer base, BookMyShow brings in a focused approach and experience as far as online ticketing goes. We hope to have a world-class experience for our spectators at every touch point whether on the field or online touch points and that is the reason we have partnered with the most preferred online entertainment platform for ticketing.”
Anil Makhija, COO-Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “With a compelling line-up of players, the upcoming season of the hugely popular Legends League Cricket is all set to attract massive crowds. BookMyShow is delighted to be associated with this one-of-its-kind initiative, where more than 100 legendary cricket players have come together on one platform to entertain fans. We can’t wait for the season to get started!”
The Legends League Cricket will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. The league will start on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be hosted in five different cities, including Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur.