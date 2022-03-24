BookMyShow appointed as the Exclusive Ticketing Partner for Tata IPL 2022

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow said, “We are absolutely delighted to be back on board with Tata IPL 2022 as the exclusive Ticketing, Gate Entry and Spectator Management partners for the 15th edition of the world’s most loved sporting extravaganza. After a two-year hiatus, the return of Tata IPL to Indian stadia is a joyous occasion for fans to enjoy the experience and thrill of this mega spectacle on-ground like they did before the pandemic. With the season making way for 10 mighty teams this year, it is definitely going to be bigger and better than ever! BookMyShow is thrilled to welcome fans back to the stadium for a seamless cricketing experience and will follow strict Covid-appropriate protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of fans and the staff at the venues. We look forward to an exciting IPL season with nail-biting matches as fans return back to the stands rooting for their favourite teams and their favourite sport. Let the games begin!”