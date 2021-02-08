BookMyShow enters streaming space with transaction video-on-demand platform

Commenting on the launch of BookMyShow Stream, Ashish Saksena, COO, cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “With BookMyShow Stream, the largest Made-in-India transaction video-on-demand platform yet, we are moving a step forward towards nurturing India’s movie consumption habit by providing users the best of global cinema right to their personal screens."

“BookMyShow Stream is a natural extension of our cinema business and respects the existing theatrical windows for content. It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch, a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India. BookMyShow Stream aims to inculcate global consumption trends by providing a highly curated avenue for handpicked cinema from across the world."