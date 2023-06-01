BookMyShow roped in as official ticketing partner for MotoGP Bharat

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, the official and exclusive ticketing partners for the first ever MotoGP in India said, “We are glad to be able to begin this strategic partnership with MotoGP Bharat and start our journey together as the official and exclusive ticketing partner for the debut edition of the superbike Grand Prix in India. At BookMyShow, our aim has always been to enable access to and provide for unforgettable, entertainment experiences across the spectrum of sports, music, comedy, performances and beyond and bringing motorsport to India is a critical milestone in this journey for us. BookMyShow has always played an active role in the growth of Indian sports across formats & this strategic partnership is in line with that ambition to nurture and make accessible all forms of sport. We are excited about using our technological know-how effectively for our wide, loyal, digitally savvy consumer base to deliver an impeccable and seamless experience for Indian fans who are avid bike lovers, across the MotoGP Bharat journey with ticketing being the first step in this momentous ride for motorsport fans across the country.”