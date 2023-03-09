BookMyShow Stream inks a three-year partnership with ITV Studios

The partnership will also see the launch of a dedicated widget ‘ITV Studios’ on the TVOD platform that will open the gateway to tastefully created and compelling British thrillers, mystery and drama series. Every fortnight will see the release of a new title with the home of quality, original British dramas, unveiling exceptional talent in front of and behind the camera with some of the most well-loved, top-notch storylines making their way to discerning Indian viewers.

As part of the launch, consumers on BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream will be able to access the following premium, sought-after titles under the ITV Studios widget on the platform. Bookings for these titles are now live on BookMyShow Stream here.