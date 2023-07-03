BookMyShow Stream partners with MUBI to bring over 40 award-winning and internationally acclaimed titles on TVOD platform

The partnership with MUBI will expand the viewing options for BookMyShow Stream’s extensive content library.
BookMyShow Stream, India’s largest home-grown Transaction-Video-On-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform has emerged as a trailblazer in the ‘Pay-Per-View’ space in the country, by establishing a distinct niche for itself as the go-to TVOD platform for the best of content from across the globe. Over the past two years since its launch, the platform has built a strong community of diverse, digitally savvy, glocal entertainment-loving audience that prefers the TVOD model for its convenience and flexibility.
Further building on its array of over 2000 thoughtfully curated titles, comprising of engrossing films and captivating series, BookMyShow Stream, from the house of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, has partnered with MUBI, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company - to bring over 40 award-winning and internationally acclaimed titles on the home-grown TVOD platform for Indian viewers.
Expanding its wide catalogue of hand-picked content for an Indian audience that loves global cinema and content, this partnership will offer coveted films and series in multiple origin languages including English, French, German, Korean, Catalan, Danish, Ossetian, Portuguese, Georgian, Finnish, Oromo, Icelandic, Arabic, Norwegian and Polish.
The partnership with MUBI will expand the viewing options for BookMyShow Stream’s extensive content library and the specially curated slate of foreign language content, adding another feather to its hat with critically acclaimed films and series. Viewers can savour the cinematic brilliance of the award-winning titles also from internationally recognized film festivals on the platform.
Cinephiles in India can expect a constant stream of stellar entertainment, as each passing week will bring forth the premiere release of a brand-new title, unveiling exceptional talent both in front of and behind the camera. Each new premiere promises to bring a world of emotions, intrigue and passion, all set to unfold every Friday.
From heart-warming dramas to exhilarating thrillers, the spectrum of genres will cater to every cinematic craving, ensuring there's something extraordinary for every viewer. From visionary directors to brilliant actors, every aspect of the storytelling process will be carefully nurtured to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for Indian viewers.
Speaking on the partnership with MUBI, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, says, “Under the house of BookMyShow we have witnessed consumer preferences and tastes evolve sizably over the past few years with geographical borders blurring and language barriers lifting considerably. Indian audiences are seeking quality, bespoke movie entertainment experiences across the realm. On BookMyShow Stream as well, cinephiles are on the lookout for immersive stories that build a connect, irrespective of the language or genre."
He adds, "Our partnership with MUBI is another step in the direction of developing this impactful slate of content, constantly bringing the best of the globe to India and catering to this massive demand. This partnership opens up MUBI’s catalogue to the discerning ‘Pay-Per-View’ audience and is a testament to the unwavering interest and preference of consumers for the TVOD format's potential in India. With MUBI’s impeccable repertoire, we bring forth a cornucopia of captivating narratives, breath-taking performances and thought-provoking storytelling.”
As part of this association, consumers on BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream will be able to access the following premium, sought-after titles on the platform as part of the initial slate.
Decision to Leave: Winner of Best Director at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) returns with a seductive romantic thriller that takes his renowned stylistic flair to dizzying new heights. From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il, The Host) arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei, Lust, Caution) may know more than she initially lets on.
But as he digs deeper into the investigation, Hae-joon finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire, proving that the darkest mysteries lurk inside the human heart. The critically acclaimed film received nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and was shortlisted for an Academy Award
Aftersun: Starring Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal and winner of the Outstanding British Debut BAFTA, the film is set at a fading vacation resort in the late 1990s, where 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (BAFTA winner Paul Mescal, Normal People). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.
The Five Devils: The acclaimed breakout from filmmaker Léa Mysius (screenwriter for Claire Denis and Jacques Audiard), The Fives Devils forges a witchy and wildly imaginative fable out of family secrets and queer romance. Eight-year-old Vicky (newcomer Sally Dramé) has a mysterious gift: she can recreate any scent she comes across, even that of her beloved mother Joanne (Palme d’Or winner Adèle Exarchopoulos). When Vicky’s estranged aunt suddenly returns to their mountain town, the invocation of her fragrance plunges the young girl back in time to unravel the mystery of Joanne’s fiery past with her now sister-in-law.
BookMyShow Stream will also showcase other acclaimed films and TV Series from MUBI including Lars von Trier’s acclaimed series The Kingdom, Belgian masterpiece Close, Benedetta directed by Paul Verhoeven, Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman and Titane, directed by Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducouranau. Other exciting titles include Return to Seoul, Crimes of the Future, Academy Award-winning, Drive My Car, First Cow, Icelandic horror-fantasy Lamb, Shiva Baby and the BAFTA and Oscar nominated The Worst Person in the World on the platform this year, among others.