BookMyShow to spearhead Lollapalooza festival in India as promoter and co-producer

The curiosity-driven campaign acted as a precursor to BookMyShow bringing the multi-genre music festivals ‘Lollapalooza’ to Mumbai, generating significant chatter all across social media.
If you have driven through Bandra, Andheri, Worli, Juhu, Santacruz or the Western Express Highway any time after July 21st, chances are you would have stumbled upon some vibrant, striking, eye-catching hoardings. The sheer colour and puzzling hints have piqued several Mumbaikars’ interest while you joined them in trying to uncover one of the biggest phenomenon of Asia, next January 2023 arriving in India!
Finally, the suspense and long wait is over, as BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination reveals its most colourful secret yet. With an aim to build curiosity amongst audiences, create a touchpoint for audience engagement and reel in their interest before the festival is officially announced in India, BookMyShow launched a curiosity-driven campaign that acted as a precursor to the entertainment firm bringing one of the biggest, most diverse, multi-genre music festivals ‘Lollapalooza’ to Mumbai, India, marking the iconic festival’s debut in Asia.
Lollapalooza India will be a two-day musical extravaganza held in the heart of Mumbai on January 28th-29th, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents.
Billboards with vibrant colours, visuals, puzzles, and hints were used across the city to pique the audiences’ curiosity about the festival. The campaign involved strategic placements of a combination of these four elements across high-traction locations across Mumbai including Worli, Mahim, Bandra, Juhu, Santacruz, as also through the Western Express Highway inviting Mumbaikars to put on their thinking caps and decode the many hints dropped across the city for something cool, large-scale and never-seen-before in India.
With several Mumbaikars catching these billboards and posting them on digital media, trying to unravel what these meant and what was coming, the campaign took off in full force on social media with the chatter and curiosity building steadily. Lollapalooza India’s pre-buzz campaign peaked when BookMyShow used the extent of its digital and social media strength, posting not just cryptic hoardings across the city, but also had its entire social media page ‘taken over’ thus painting a picture of Mumbai that users had never seen before. Using caricature elements from the Lollapalooza India visual aesthetic, BookMyShow’s social media page changed its entire visual palette on Instagram with a grid that saw monumental places and aspects of Mumbai being reimagined in true Lollapalooza style and colours, with no details shared. With the theme of “Something Monstrous is about to go down Mumbai” these caricature monster elements determined the look and feel of BookMyShow’s social media for 24 hours before the announcement raising several eyebrows and creating the perfect set-up for thousands of fans to get curious filling DMs with questions about what was happening.
Iconic music festival Lollapalooza sets to breach a new frontier in what will be the eighth destination of the festival in Mumbai, India, bringing with it - its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music. With the inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia, Lollapalooza finally brings its multi-genre music experience to Indian shores, with a world-class experience that’s never been seen before in the subcontinent.
Following many years as a touring festival, Lollapalooza found its home in Chicago, U.S.A, and has grown to include annual editions across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far, before it comes to India in 2023.
Amongst the biggest globally, this multi-genre music festival carries the legacy of having changed the course of alternative-rock music on the global stage. From introducing genre-defining acts and artists to the world, making them household names, Lollapalooza is a melting pot of myriad genres comprising pop, rock, metal, punk rock and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno.
Following a philosophy of ‘Mix the music, generations, Reunite the most advanced music experts and a Neophyte public’, Lollapalooza India aims to bring together music aficionados across genres, entertainment enthusiasts, global and Indian audiences that are seeking marquee, unique experiences at par with international standards. Amongst the boldest, brightest, most colourful and diverse festivals around the world, Lollapalooza is a festival that offers everyone something to take back home through its music, ethos, vibe and unparalleled experience.
The inaugural Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans each day and will be a treat for Indians and Asians all across. Featuring four stages with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more to be witnessed in India.
Registrations for Lollapalooza India will be live on lollaindia.com starting today, July 27th until July 31st. Fans can register themselves for this musical extravaganza right now!
Be the first to get your hands on tickets for Lollapalooza India 2022 as limited Early Bird tickets for pre-registered users go live on August 1st, 2022. Early Bird tickets for Lollapalooza India’s first ever edition start Rs 7,000/- onwards. The star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever India edition of the coveted festival will be announced later this year.
Ahead of Lollapalooza's India and Asia debut, Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow said, “Lollapalooza is not just a multi-genre music festival, but an alternative music experience, having driven an entire generation of alternative rock music and grunge movement into mainstream sound. Some of the biggest names like ‘Pearl Jam’, ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers’, ‘Nine Inch Nails’, ‘Rage Against The Machine’ that were brought to the world stage through their early performances at Lollapalooza, went on to make history. BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India - making it the 8th country and the 4th continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic.”
“The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” said Perry Farrell, founder, Lollapalooza, ahead of the festival’s first India edition. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited!”
“Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce Indian and Asian fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents.