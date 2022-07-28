BookMyShow to spearhead Lollapalooza festival in India as promoter and co-producer

With several Mumbaikars catching these billboards and posting them on digital media, trying to unravel what these meant and what was coming, the campaign took off in full force on social media with the chatter and curiosity building steadily. Lollapalooza India’s pre-buzz campaign peaked when BookMyShow used the extent of its digital and social media strength, posting not just cryptic hoardings across the city, but also had its entire social media page ‘taken over’ thus painting a picture of Mumbai that users had never seen before. Using caricature elements from the Lollapalooza India visual aesthetic, BookMyShow’s social media page changed its entire visual palette on Instagram with a grid that saw monumental places and aspects of Mumbai being reimagined in true Lollapalooza style and colours, with no details shared. With the theme of “Something Monstrous is about to go down Mumbai” these caricature monster elements determined the look and feel of BookMyShow’s social media for 24 hours before the announcement raising several eyebrows and creating the perfect set-up for thousands of fans to get curious filling DMs with questions about what was happening.