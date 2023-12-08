BQ Prime merges with NDTV Profit

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV says, "As India's most trusted news brand, we are first and foremost accountable to our audience. As we relaunch NDTV Profit in our quest to help millions of Indians grow wealth in the world's fastest-growing economy, we recognise that they need more than just a source of information. At NDTV Profit, we aim to be a reliable partner in the investing journey of millions, and a chronicler of the nation's progress. Our editorial philosophy will remain rooted in the principles of prosperity, growth & abundance, anchored by the core tenets of journalism—being progressive, inclusive, diverse and empathetic."

The NDTV Profit relaunch event will be streamed live on Daily Hunt.