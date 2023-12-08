BQ Prime merges with NDTV Profit

The new NDTV Profit will combine BQ Prime and BQ Prime Hindi, the digital platforms for financial news.
The NDTV network has relaunched NDTV Profit, a multiplatform business and financial TV + digital brand. The new NDTV Profit will integrate BQ Prime and BQ Prime Hindi, the digital platforms for financial news. The NDTV Profit brand will consist of three key products: the NDTV Profit TV channel and two digital platforms, one in English (ndtvprofit.com) and the other in Hindi (hindi.ndtvprofit.com).
NDTV Profit will feature a programming mix that focuses on the financial and investment needs of our audience, both across TV and digital platforms.
The key editorial focus will be markets, business, economy, law & policy, personal finance, start-ups, technology, consumer trends, and will also include politics, health & wellness and lifestyle. NDTV Profit will integrate TV + digital + audio to offer platform-forward formats that bring news, sharp insights & analysis and actionable advice at scale.
Senthil Chengalvarayan, executive director, NDTV, said: "In the digital age, media brands have to become multifaceted platforms that can reach audiences through varied and nuanced forms of storytelling. Through our integrated TV + digital newsroom, delivering content in English & Hindi, powered by a suite of cutting-edge data tools, next-gen studios with technology-leading AR/VR capabilities, the new, multi-platform NDTV Profit will stand above the clutter."
Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV says, "As India's most trusted news brand, we are first and foremost accountable to our audience. As we relaunch NDTV Profit in our quest to help millions of Indians grow wealth in the world's fastest-growing economy, we recognise that they need more than just a source of information. At NDTV Profit, we aim to be a reliable partner in the investing journey of millions, and a chronicler of the nation's progress. Our editorial philosophy will remain rooted in the principles of prosperity, growth & abundance, anchored by the core tenets of journalism—being progressive, inclusive, diverse and empathetic."
The NDTV Profit relaunch event will be streamed live on Daily Hunt.