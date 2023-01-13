Brands ride the French wave in ‘Emily in Paris’ style

In the season 3, McDonald’s and one of its regional offerings McBaguette has woven into the storyline. In this season, Emily is seen pitching for the popular food chain and is seen promoting the McBaguette. The first episode of the season revolves around promoting the restaurant chain in France. Even though the episode has made it obvious that the fast-food chain has partnered with Netflix on the new season, it still makes the audience wonder as to why the brand is taking the OTT route?