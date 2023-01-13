Brands ride the French wave in ‘Emily in Paris’ style

The Netflix show has sparked a number of viral conversations surrounding everything from Emily’s new bangs to the resurgence of neon clothing.
Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins, a popular web series on Netflix, is back with its new season and just like the last two seasons, season three has become a hit among its fanbase. The show is centred on the eponymous protagonist Emily, an American moving to Paris to work at a marketing agency catering to luxury lifestyle brands.
Ever since the debut of Emily in Paris on Netflix in 2020, the series has drawn a lot of attention from viewers. The newest season has already sparked several viral conversations surrounding everything from Emily’s new bangs to the resurgence of neon clothing. One of the main discussion points for viewers this season is the association of many brands with this show.
In the season 3, McDonald’s and one of its regional offerings McBaguette has woven into the storyline. In this season, Emily is seen pitching for the popular food chain and is seen promoting the McBaguette. The first episode of the season revolves around promoting the restaurant chain in France. Even though the episode has made it obvious that the fast-food chain has partnered with Netflix on the new season, it still makes the audience wonder as to why the brand is taking the OTT route?
Even brands in India are seen riding the wave of this popular Netflix show. Brands like Sharpener have recently launched packaging for Vahdam Tea brand which is inspired by Emily In Paris. It is called - Bienvenue à Paris with a quartet of binge worthy blends. The design is a blend that captures the essence of Vahdam Teas and keeps the aesthetics of Emily in Paris.
The tea tins were launched on Vahdam’s site on December 21, the same day as the Emily in Paris Season 3 premiere.
Additionally, a jewellery label with an India connection has been spotted in the show. Priyanka Mehta’s Antwerp-based label Nue Fine Jewellery, were spotted multiple times by the show's lead star and other characters this season.