Broadcasters jump into AIDCF vs TRAI matter; Kerala HC to continue hearing today

The petitioners have claimed that the TRAI has failed to regulate the pricing of television channels or cap their prices.
After hearing the petition filed by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) against NTO 3.0 for three days in a row, the Kerala High Court has posted the matter for the next hearing ion February 23, 2023.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) argued the authority’s position in the matter for about an hour before Justice Shaji P Chaly.
“We asked all stakeholders. But across the board, every stakeholder felt that 2020 Regulations had become unworkable. And they asked for fresh consideration. That's how the SLP was withdrawn,” Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi appearing on behalf of regulator TRAI shares.
AIDCF has themselves already declared that 2020 framework is unworkable but now they are asking before this court for it to be restored, he adds.
Opposition any interim stay on NTO 3.0, Dwivedi says that the consequence of granting stay would mean 2020 regulation will become operative, which all stakeholders had agreed is not workable.
The court did not grant any stay on the NTO 3.0.
“I will ask the petitioners also about this,” says Chaly.
Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd is also a member of AIDCF, according to the plea.