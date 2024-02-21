Buffalo Soldiers launches 'Eating Potatoes', its film division targeting TVC and OTT

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Buffalo Soldiers has elevated Saurabh Dubey to head of video and production as co-founder of this venture.
Buffalo Soldiers, a full-service creative agency, is stirring the pot in the production world with their latest venture, Eating Potatoes – a production house focused on TV commercials and long-form productions for OTT platforms and documentaries.
“India is at the cusp of a visual content revolution. For the next 20 years, the hunger for new content will become insatiable. With Eating Potatoes, we’re diving deep into the world of visual storytelling. Our aim is to craft narratives that resonate with today’s audience, from gripping TVCs to compelling OTT web shows and documentaries,” Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, said.
Recently, Eating Potatoes showcased its capabilities by producing four TVCs for Parker in India, launching the brand’s new proposition #UNWRAP. The creative was handled by Buffalo Soldiers while Eating Potatoes led the production from start to finish.
Saurabh Dubey, the newly appointed co-founder of Eating Potatoes and director of 4 Parker TVCs, said, “We are thrilled to blend our creative expertise with top-notch production quality. Eating Potatoes isn’t just a production house; it’s a hub for innovation in storytelling; We’re here to cook up some truly innovative content that resonates with today’s audience.”
According to the release, the production house is currently evaluating a few scripts for a potential thriller series. Eating Potatoes is poised to become a powerhouse in content production, with an eye for compelling narratives and high-quality production values.