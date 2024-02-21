Buffalo Soldiers launches 'Eating Potatoes', its film division targeting TVC and OTT

“India is at the cusp of a visual content revolution. For the next 20 years, the hunger for new content will become insatiable. With Eating Potatoes, we’re diving deep into the world of visual storytelling. Our aim is to craft narratives that resonate with today’s audience, from gripping TVCs to compelling OTT web shows and documentaries,” Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, said.