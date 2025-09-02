Business Standard offers print readers a digital pass for the day

Business Standard is offering its print subscribers complimentary access to its digital edition for a day through a QR code printed in the newspaper.

Advertisment

“In an industry first, Business Standard print readers will now have free and full access of our digital site for the day. Readers need to just scan the QR code once every day and follow the updates on business-standard.com through the day,” said MD and CEO Shivendra Gupta in a LinkedIn post.

Gupta described the initiative as “reader first” and said it would “beat the narrative of the binary print vs digital debate.”

According to the publication’s website, digital subscribers also get complimentary access to The New York Times. Business Standard currently offers three subscription plans: