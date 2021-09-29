“By 2025 all news content will be consumed on handheld devices; we are working towards the competition for that point”: Quint’s Raghav Bahl

Bahl: When I started Network18 in the early ‘90s, I never planned for a large business. I would be happy if it were to become a Rs 100 crore company. But I had no clue that it would become a Rs 5000 crore revenue company. This time since we had the ability to plan a scale we decided our strategy. When we set up The Quint in 2015, my call was that by 2025 all the news content will be consumed on a handheld device. So then my call was we should be competing to be where we will be in 2025 and we will not be competing with a digital player in 2025. We are coming pretty close to it because today 68% of all news and information consumption in India happens on the handheld device and 80% from social media. If we build ourselves multi-content multi-vertical and give sports, gender, youth community, hard political news, opinion and health, we will be a large content diversified digital platform who will then be competing with the likes of The Times of India and NDTV in every vertical. In 2025 they will also be competing largely on the digital platform.