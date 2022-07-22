Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86 cr to BCCI, Paytm to exit as sponsor : PTI Report

The issue was discussed by the BCCI Apex Council on Thursday.

"As of today, Byju's owes dues of Rs 86.21 crore to the Board," a BCCI source told PTI after the meeting.

However, a Byju's spokesperson told PTI: "We have extended the contract with the BCCI but it is not yet signed. After the contract signing is done, the payments will happen as per the contractual payment terms. So there are no dues pending from our side."