Can affiliate marketing work for publishers?

Apart from running ads alongside content, one of the ways a publisher can earn money is with affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is when a website creates content around products and then provides links wherein a reader can click and make a purchase.
Thanks to low ad rates, some publishers are taking this route in an attempt to become a funnel for e-commerce players and drive traffic to them, while increasing the time spent on their own site. How can publishers make affiliate marketing work for them? What are the promises and pitfalls?
This was the main question discussed by a panel on the third day of Digipub Week 2020. The panel consisted of Nitin Mathur, co-founder, 91mobiles.com; and Porush Jain, founder and CEO, Sportskeeda. The panel was moderated by Anirban Roy Choudhury, associate editor, afaqs!.
According to Mathur, affiliate marketing can be classified into three main types. The publishers, who are pushing affiliate links through e-commerce. Smaller bloggers/influencers, who have links to purchase things (from mostly coupon codes). And those who are pushing for app downloads, website visits in industries like finance and SMB.
He said that with his website, it’s an overall 5-10 per cent of the advertising pie. With publishers, how effective affiliate marketing will be, depends on the website itself – is the publisher a mainstream site? What kind of reportage do they specialise in? How many readers do they have?
Sportskeeda’s Jain added that his publication has tried affiliate marketing, but it prefers using CPM as a marketing tool. CPM lets Sportskeeda have more control over what goes on its platform based on the audience it gets. He admits that affiliate marketing has worked for Sportskeeda in the past, but 99.9 per cent of the ads on the platform are direct ads.
Affiliate marketing has proven to work well when used with influencer marketing and when creating content related to gadgets, but where are some other places where it can work?
“It depends on the publisher, but sometimes the nature of content and the traffic on a site lends itself more readily to affiliate marketing. For example, affiliate marketing would work well for a coupon, or a cashback site. However, if you’re a gaming site, or if you specialise in MP3 song downloads, Google won’t allow you to show affiliate marketing links on the site,” says Mathur of 91mobiles.com.
He adds that for a site that specialises in financial reporting, it would make more sense for it to add an affiliate link to a credit card, or a similar financial product – since they enjoy a sense of credibility among their readers.
Jain explains that in India, Dream11 and other fantasy players are not that big, but affiliate marketing is quite popular in other countries in the area of fantasy league games.
Mathur explains that one common affiliate marketing pitfall is conflict in ad inventory. “When you’re working with brands that are paying CPM, it’s a slippery slope because if you are offering them affiliate marketing, then you will be earning lesser from your ad inventory. It’s foolish to do that and every publisher needs to figure out how to eliminate the conflict from ad inventory pipeline and affiliate marketing.”
Mathur adds that in some cases, it could be that a brand advertiser and the affiliate advertisers are separate entities altogether.
“It could be that the people you're working on affiliate partnerships with are people who would never be brand advertisers for you. With our case at 91mobiles.com, since there's just a handful of brands, between both types of businesses, we manage. But with affiliate marketing, we’ve seen that sometimes we have to offer specific content and properties according to the brand’s marketing requirement.”
Mathur also says that the people who write content for affiliate marketing purposes don’t know how the article will be monetised, or to which extent – since affiliate marketing links are algorithmically placed with the content that is created.
One of the questions posed to the panel was if India was ready for a model where sports journalism websites (like Sportskeeda) could monetise their offerings with a paywall. Jain recalls a time when ESPN tried a similar venture with a website called cricketmonthly.com, but it didn’t work as Indians were not ready to start paying for sports content yet.
Speaking about Indian audiences, Mathur says that going forward, the large advertisers and e-commerce brands will reach a lot of the ‘addressable’ market.
Therefore, these companies will be forced to look at more innovative ways of unlocking demand, whether it's from remote areas, or people who are otherwise not shopping, or not shopping frequently enough online.
Mathur says that in affiliate marketing, and in advertising in general, there's going to be an ongoing downward pressure on rates – a reality that publishers need to face.
“I think part of the value that we provide to the advertisers is to help them reach out to their audience at lower rates. The silver lining is the emergence of DTC brands, which for a certain category of publishers can work,” he says.