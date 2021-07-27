Can the future of radio go digital?

Abraham Thomas explains that internationally brands kind of choose sports and music, (specially the younger brands) to build their brands along with. "In India, the same International brands choose sports like cricket and with music they choose Bollywood and because of the whole concept of playback, Bollywood was far sexier to be part of. Now that's changing, we work with a lot of brands who are using music to build their brands and they believe there is a psychographic fit between certain genres of music and their products. Brands like Jockey, Jeep, Skoda are giving us a brief saying we want to target a psychographic community that identifies with say hip hop or identifies with rap - can we create a product around that. The advertiser mindset also is changing because now it's possible to create communities out of this."