Can't decide what to watch? Netflix has a button for that...

We’re all familiar with this story. You have a plate of your favourite meal ready. You sit down to watch something on Netflix and relax, only to get sucked into an endless loop of scrolling through categories, watching trailers for shows. And, the next thing you know is that your food has gone completely cold.
Keeping this in mind, Netflix is testing a new feature known as the ‘Shuffle Play’ button. Upon clicking the button, Netflix will play a show based on users’ viewing patterns. According to the leading streaming platform, ‘Shuffle Play’ will roll out globally in the first half of 2021.
According to TechCrunch, the feature is still being tested only on TV devices. It is yet to be introduced on other viewing platforms, such as web or mobile. It declined to say how many users or what percentage had opted for the test to date.
Netflix told TechCrunch that the idea behind the feature is to help its members quickly find content that’s tailored to their tastes with ease. This is a challenge Netflix has addressed over the years through a variety of features and tests, like screensavers on its TV apps, pre-roll videos and even promotional content showcased on the home screen.