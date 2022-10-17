Cartoon Network dismisses rumours of its closure

The kids’ channel issued a statement in response to fans ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ social media posts.
Cartoon Network clarified in a statement on Monday that it is not shutting its services. This was in response to ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ memes that were trending on social media after the announcement of the kids’ channel’s merger with Warner Bros.
“Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30. To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!” read the tweet.
Cartoon Network announced its merger with Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) on Friday, following which fans put out nostalgic and farewell posts for the channel. It was announced on Tuesday by CEO Channing Dungey in a company-wide memo. Now, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will merge their animation departments as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's "strategic realignment."
WBTVG had announced that about 26 per cent of its employees, across scripted, unscripted and animation, had been laid off. Meanwhile, Dungey said that the merger between Cartoon Network and Warner Bros might have more effects than their initial planning.
Launched on October 1, 1992 by Ted Turner, the channel holds a special place in the hearts of the 90s’ kids. It featured some of the most memorable shows like Tom And Jerry, Ed, Edd and Eddy, Scooby Doo, Ben10, Loony Tunes, Power Puff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Flintstones among others.