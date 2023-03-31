Castrol India partners with the JioCinema for TATA IPL'23

Castrol, through this sponsorship, will work closely with JioCinema to engage with cricket fans across the globe.
Lubricant company Castrol has announced its partnership with JioCinema, for streaming the 2023 TATA Indian Premier League, as an associate sponsor. The company has also sponsored other sporting events over the years, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Castrol, through this sponsorship, will work closely with JioCinema to engage with fans in the country and across the globe and leverage the platform to showcase its refreshed brand persona during the TATA Indian Premier League. Castrol’s logo and new sonic strive will provide fans with a memorable and engaging brand experience.
Commenting on the association, Jaya Jamrani, vice president, marketing, Castrol India, said, “We are excited to partner with JioCinema for streaming the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), one of India’s most prominent sporting events, for the latest season. This partnership gives us a great opportunity to showcase our refreshed brand identity, which reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success.”
“We are delighted to have Castrol on board as we begin our journey to offer viewers a never-seen-before presentation of the TATA Indian Premier League on JioCinema," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. "Our focus for the TATA IPL is to elevate the consumer's experience while streaming India’s favourite sporting event, and Castrol's objective to unveil their new brand persona through this association syncs perfectly together.”
Castrol has a rich history of sponsoring various sporting events in India which have enabled the promotion and growth of various sports in the country.