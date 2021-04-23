Catch the 93rd Oscars® Exclusively on Star Movies and Star World on April 26

Will also be aired on Star Movies Select and Star World Premiere live at 5:30 am.
Home to the prestigious Oscars® for over two decades, Star Movies is set to bring alive the magic of the 93rd Oscars® ceremony live and exclusively to its viewers. They will be broadcast at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite.
Marking the end of the awards season, Oscars® 2021 will be telecasted live on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 5:30 am on Star Movies and Star World, giving a perfect kick-start to your week. The awards ceremony will simultaneously air on Star Movies Select and Star World Premiere. Keeping up with the festive fervour, the awards will be aired once again on the same day at 8:30 pm.
With the current situation in mind, the Academy has gone to utmost lengths to assure maximum safety of those attending. For the third year in a row, the 93rd Oscars® will go host-free. However stars like, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Zendaya among the others will be seen presenting.
With nominations announced almost a month ago, viewers are now on the edge to know the winners. India has a special moment this year with Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ being nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The nomination comes in after almost 20 years since Lagaan. The other film being closely watched is ‘Mank’ which has received a whooping 10 nominations leaving behind ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ that have received 6 nominations each.
Will ‘The White Tiger’ bring home the Oscar after 20 years for India? Will Riz Ahmed be the first Muslim man to win the Best Actor Category? Or will Anthony Hopkins create another first by being the oldest actor to win the Best Actor Category?