Catch the 93rd Oscars® Exclusively on Star Movies and Star World on April 26

With nominations announced almost a month ago, viewers are now on the edge to know the winners. India has a special moment this year with Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ being nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The nomination comes in after almost 20 years since Lagaan. The other film being closely watched is ‘Mank’ which has received a whooping 10 nominations leaving behind ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ that have received 6 nominations each.