CCI approves $8.5 billion merger between Reliance and Disney in India

The proposed combination envisages to combine the entertainment businesses (along with certain other identified businesses) of Viacom18, part of RIL group and SIPL, wholly owned by The Walt Disney Company (TWDC). As a result of the transaction, SIPL, currently a wholly owned entity of TWDC through its subsidiaries, shall become a joint venture (JV) which will be jointly held by RIL, Viacom18 and existing TWDC subsidiaries.