Celeb Influencers on notice: New Guidelines for Health and Wellness Endorsements

The Department of Consumer Affairs, a part of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has introduced supplementary guidelines for individuals in the health and wellness domain, including celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers. These guidelines serve as an extension to the previously released Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements in 2022, as well as the "Endorsement Know-hows!" guide booklet launched on January 20, 2023.